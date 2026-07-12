Reclaiming the Copper Dome

Reclaiming the Copper Dome

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VSBobby's avatar
VSBobby
Jul 12

Thank you for your solid representation!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Jul 13

This is the anti-Uniparty model. Serve. Fight. Deliver. Leave. Rachel Keshel understands what too many Republicans forget: power is supposed to be used for the people, not hoarded like a family heirloom. Career politicians disgust voters because they should. They learn the language of reform while mastering the mechanics of survival. They bounce from seat to seat, chamber to chamber, always promising one more fight if donors just keep the machine alive. Keshel is choosing a different road — finish the job, help veterans through Rest for Warriors, and build a candidate school to replace the political lifers. Good. Arizona needs more citizen-legislators and fewer permanent officeholders with soft hands, safe seats, and no exit plan.

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