On December 30, 2025, I announced my 2026 reelection campaign for State House in LD-17 would be my last:

When I ran for the legislature starting almost five years ago, I made a commitment to be transparent with my constituents and not allow politics to become my life.



That’s why I’m announcing today that the 2026 campaign will be my last. Every cycle I am expected to stay in the fight with very little help and have no interest in becoming the latest career politician; someone who switches chambers every eight years, or decides to make the jump for DC. I have plans to help the veteran community with my husband, be more present for my kids, and put my experience to work in other ways.



My first four years in the legislature will have been spent under Katie Hobbs, who has constantly vetoed the bills most important to my constituents. This final campaign of mine is run with the hope and expectation of Andy Biggs being our 25th Governor. I plan to sponsor legislation addressing these critical issues for his signature:



1) Election Integrity



2) Protecting the sanctity of life



3) Judicial Reform



The toxicity of politics eventually weighs heavily on well-intentioned people. Politics wasn’t my life going in, nor will it consume my life going forward.

I need you to understand one thing: I am not quitting. I am simply living up to the ideals I held for myself from the very beginning of my foray into the political world. My husband, Seth, admires George Washington for his willingness to step away from power. He relinquished military command at a time when it was possible the new American nation would mimic European powers and have a military leader in charge, and he also set a precedent that lasted over 140 years by stepping away from the presidency after two terms when he could have essentially been King for life.

It’s not that I’m comparing myself to Washington, don’t worry. But if reelected this fall, I could run for a fourth term in the House in 2028, a presidential year and one that is less complicated than a midterm with a GOP president like this year’s. Then I could do what so many others in the Arizona legislature do, and bounce over to the Senate for four terms, and then come right back over to the House and make a career out of it.

God help me if that’s ever what I do. Career politicians disgust me, and they rightfully disgust most Americans who pay attention to what goes on in the halls of government. My hope is to serve with Andy Biggs as governor and begin the process of passing needed legislation that is signed into law. When my service in the 58th Legislature is complete, I will step away from the public spotlight and get busy on two other endeavors:

I. Rest for Warriors

Our goal is to serve the veteran community in a way that has never been done before:

Rest For Warriors is a 501c3 non-profit with the sole purpose of helping to restore active duty service members, veterans, and their families by focusing on the whole person: Mind, body, and spirit.

Our vision is to eventually have wellness retreats across the United States, with state of the art alternative health and wellness treatments, intensive counseling, peer support, and job training, via partnership with the VA. Our ultimate goal is to ensure our valued service men and women are able to fulfill their purpose as they step back into society.

Support Rest for Warriors

II. Fight Back Against the Uniparty

Seth and I have a unique perspective on what is broken in politics today. We are planning to organize a “Candidate School” to empower grassroots candidates to succeed at all levels of campaigning in order to replace those described above, who never leave the political universe.

I am living up to the promises I made when I first decided to run for office over five years ago. I still cringe when people call me a “politician,” and if anyone ever wishes to see the political world change, they themselves must live up to what it is they say must be done. That’s why this is my last run, and I will leave it all on the field.

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Announcement: Seth is running a Live this afternoon at 5:30 Arizona time. I’ll be on with him to talk about the world today and these goals moving forward.

Link: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/276734?r=vvyy1&utm_medium=ios

Rachel Keshel represents voters of the 17th Legislative District in the Arizona House of Representatives. She is a staunch Constitutionalist and defender of our God-given liberties, and encourages everyone to take up the fight for freedom in every facet of life.