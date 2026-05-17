Reclaiming the Copper Dome

Reclaiming the Copper Dome

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Hobbs’ problem is not incompetence alone. It is ideology with a mean streak. She kills reforms that protect children in family court, stalls negotiations until Republicans feel pressure, and hides behind poll-tested words while taxpayers get mugged. Rachel Keshel is right to push tax breaks and across-the-board agency cuts. Arizona does not need to become California with cactus. The warning signs are already flashing: job growth collapse, budget brinkmanship, veto abuse, and a governor counting on weak Republicans to fold. Andy Biggs down only four against an incumbent at 41% means Hobbs is vulnerable. Time to end the veto-queen reign.

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