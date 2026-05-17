Here we are, looking down the barrel of another campaign year, but session is still in. It’s been two weeks since I’ve had any work at the Capitol, but the legislature remains on recess until serious negotiations can begin on the budget.

The woman who skillfully guided Arizona from fourth to (checks notes) forty-seventh in job growth in just two years is the holdup, just in case anyone reading this newsletter had any doubt. Republicans and Hobbs couldn’t be further apart, and she is counting on our party’s leadership to cave and fund her priorities:

Affordable Housing

Education

Food assistance

Much more

Democrats usually command language to make us all look bad, because after all, who doesn’t want affordable housing? Unfortunately, as proven by mass exodus occurring from blue states, these Democrat ideas are tired and ineffective. We have proposed tax breaks and roughly 5% cuts across most agencies to ensure Arizonans’ tax dollars are spent wisely.

You have the option to fire Hobbs this November, and finally, Andy Biggs had a decent poll showing him down just four. This is before he inevitably wins the GOP primary (which David Schweikert should drop out of to consolidate the party behind Biggs), and a 41% mark for an incumbent in a Democrat-favorable midterm year nationally is not good by any stretch of the imagination. It is essential, assuming you want GOP priorities to take effect, that we get behind the GOP nominee and statewide office candidates. I will back Schweikert if somehow he is our nominee, and I am not interested in playing the split-ticket games.

Rumor Mill

If any of you are being fed information about my so-called “residency issues,” please contact me directly and I will set you straight at rhope0801@proton.me.

Rep. Rachel Live Today, 5/17

Catch my Substack Live Town Hall this afternoon at 4 p.m. Arizona time, and bring your questions. Link here.

This cycle, we will be up against huge special interests money to unseat me - so please consider donating to my campaign. Any amount helps!

Rachel Keshel represents voters of the 17th Legislative District in the Arizona House of Representatives. She is a staunch Constitutionalist and defender of our God-given liberties, and encourages everyone to take up the fight for freedom in every facet of life.