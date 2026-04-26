We have reached the point of legislative session in which the end is finally in sight, but one thing or another threatens to keep the whole thing rolling well into the timeframe in which candidates should be heavily engaged in campaigning for what promises to be a pressure-packed midterm year. That latest obstacle is in the form of our dubiously elected Governor, Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs, despite governing a state in which Republicans outnumber Democrats by over 300,000, acts as if she is Mayor of San Francisco and perhaps speaking from experience running her own election for governor, doesn’t seem to think it will matter to voters in November.

This same lack of concern for what most would consider common sense has led to a serious investigation into an alleged “pay-to-play” scam involving the Department of Child Services (DPS), which appears to have her fingerprints all over it. As you may have read in this newsletter, I’ve been up to my eyeballs in issues related to DCS for two years now:

After a meltdown over budget proceedings a few weeks ago, Hobbs has put a moratorium on all bills, no matter what. The word at the Capitol is that she may be angling to set up a government shutdown battle to maneuver the press into pinning blame on Republicans, most likely in a desperate play to flip the legislative majorities.

Say a prayer that Hobbs is limited to one term and Arizona can get a serious governor committed to placing the business of the people ahead of the needs of special interests and scammers. My choice to replace her is Andy Biggs.

Voter Registration Reversal?

My husband, Seth, has been called “the leading analyst of voter registration in America” by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich - a comment echoed by President Donald Trump. Despite being substantially redder today than we were in 2022 or 2024 by registration statewide, that Republican momentum has begun to wane in Maricopa and Pima Counties in the last few months despite Republicans continuing to pile up new registrations. Suddenly, after five consecutive years of decline, Democrats are now surpassing the rate of Republican registration growth for the last quarter.

Is that organic? Plenty of sources at the Capitol are confident the Secretary of State is engaging outside organizations with taxpayer funds to do the heavy lifting of registering voters since there is so little enthusiasm behind Democrats not only here in Arizona, but throughout the country. In fact, 28 out of 30 states that register voters by party are redder than they were when President Trump was reelected in 2024.

Currently, sensing the potential for Democrats to fall irreparably behind as they are in Florida, Fontes is also pushing hard for the so-called Voters First Act. See for yourself the carnage it would cause in a state that couldn’t run an election for dog catcher that people trust:

Rep. Rachel Live Tomorrow, 4/26

Catch my Substack Live Town Hall tomorrow at 5 p.m. Arizona time, and bring your questions. Link here.

This cycle, we will be up against huge special interests money to unseat me - so please consider donating to my campaign. Any amount helps!

Rachel Keshel represents voters of the 17th Legislative District in the Arizona House of Representatives. She is a staunch Constitutionalist and defender of our God-given liberties, and encourages everyone to take up the fight for freedom in every facet of life.