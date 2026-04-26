Reclaiming the Copper Dome

Reclaiming the Copper Dome

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HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
Apr 26

Prayers rising

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Dan D's avatar
Dan D
May 2

Amen. May Righteous leadership prevail.

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