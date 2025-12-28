Reclaiming the Copper Dome
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Live Town Hall @ 4 PM AZ Time
A recording from Rep. Rachel Keshel's live video
3 hrs ago
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
10
5
2
43:21
What on Earth is Going on with 2026 Session?
They don’t call her “veto queen” for nothing
7 hrs ago
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
29
1
5
April 2026
LD17 Constituent Update + Rep. Keshel Updates - End of April 2026
Session is threatening to wind down, but the drama never does.
Apr 26
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
11
2
1
March 2026
Signatures Submitted for Ballot - THANK YOU to All
We are locked in for another campaign in the latest critical cycle, and we still need you.
Mar 28
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
8
1
Explaining HCR 2016 - Return to Precinct Voting
With Senate approval, we will have a shot at restoring some sanity to Arizona’s elections
Mar 6
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
18
10
February 2026
The Maricopa Board is About to be in a Heap of Trouble
I ran because people are sick of “politics as usual” - and changing the system requires your diligence
Feb 18
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
18
4
3
Silly Democrat, Voting is for Citizens + Family Court Reform Progress
Updates from the Capitol on Democrat insanity and meaningful progress in family court reform
Feb 9
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
12
2
4
January 2026
Two Weeks In: Legislative Update
The highs…and lows…of the 2026 legislative session as we approach the end of January.
Jan 24
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
13
3
4
Start of 2026 Session News and Notes
And we’re off…
Jan 10
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
8
December 2025
Christmas in Rear View - On to 2026
What you need to know as we kick off a New Year
Dec 28, 2025
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
10
5
3
November 2025
Happy Thanksgiving from Rep. Rachel Keshel + Upcoming Announcements
A few updates before heading into the first of the major holidays
Nov 22, 2025
•
Rep. Rachel Keshel
14
2
2
My Favorite Winchester Is the One That Actually Shoots Straight
Insights from the 2026 campaign trail that is now on full blast toward the finish line after this week’s wakeup call.
Nov 6, 2025
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Rep. Rachel Keshel
13
3
1
© 2026 Rachel
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