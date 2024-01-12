Reclaiming the Copper Dome

Reclaiming the Copper Dome

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Through the eyes of an America First State Representative in America's most crucial battleground. Arizona Representative Rachel Keshel was elected to represent the citizens of LD-17, comprised of parts of Pima and Pinal Counties around metro Tucson.

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